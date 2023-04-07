Trinayan has helmed and directed a short film called Nazariya which will soon hit the OTT market. He is tight-lipped about the platform as yet and not revealing much he said it's a great platform.

He started to write Nazariya long back but it was a complete dark movie back then. Once he was finalising the last draft he realised it would potentially turn out to be a dark comedy hence Nazariya was reborn.

It stars Nilakshi Kalita and Nikhil Yadav in the lead roles. He says it wasn't difficult to cast them as he had seen Nilakshi perform and liked Nikhil's energy from the outset. Hence the casting was locked very quickly.

Shot by M Rashid Iqbal and assisted by Jukti Kashyap, Swapnil Jain, Kavita Kunjam, and Manjit Kumar, it promises to be a good roller coaster ride for the audience.

Sumith Pandey along with Trinayan are the editors of the short movie. He says Sumith tweaked and changed the edit quite a few times and he liked it so he kept it how the line up was formed. Raj Gill did the colouring and grading of the movie. Music was done by Honey Hardy and the brief was to make it sound organic and surreal without taking its feel away.

Nazariya has won best story at the Northeast India International Film Festival. He says such accolades and recognition makes him and his team proud and they are hoping quite a few more trophies from other festivals that it's been sent to.

He is coming up with lots of new short films like Shit Happens, and The Unusual Bet among others. He is also coming up with a couple of web series that are ready for release at the moment. He says for independent filmmakers it's difficult to release their content on bigger platforms but finally, some things are changing and the OTT market is developing. It's accommodating people now so it's good to see such a welcoming change. But still, it's a fight for the independent filmmakers which they have to fight every single day.

He finally ends with a quote that everything he will ever become will be dedicated to his father as he was his role model in every sense.

He says " You have left me Papa, but you have become my conscience now "