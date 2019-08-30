While the youngsters are partying and having fun. These 18 years old twins are busy working hard on building their real estate empire and prove that age is just a number; it's never too early, never too late. Do what you love even if someone hate.

For some people Instagram maybe a timepass application but for Hunny Bunny it has turned out to be a life changing platform. Hunny and Bunny are the founders of @TheTrillionaireLife an Instagram page that helps them in building connections with Millionaires, Billionaires and Celebrities. The connections they build through their Instagram account is the key behind their Real Estate business.

Hunny Bunny used the money they made from their Instagram account to register their company named "Trillionaire Life LLP" and start their website. Within 2 weeks of the start of their real estate business a man from Karnal approached Hunny and Bunny to sell his resort worth Rs. 14 crores and that's where it all started for them, In 21 days they sold the resort and made their first commission. They believe "It's not up to destiny, it's up to you."

Famously known as Hunny and Bunny's real names are Tanvir Sharma and Ojaswi Sharma.

They currently deal in properties of Haryana, but are in touch with real estate companies to expand their business to three big cities: Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai. And then to Miami and New York as they believe nothing is too big to achieve.

They have a goal of selling 100 big real estate properties by the mid of 2020.

How do you maintain relationship with your clients?

We believe in transparency and truth. This builds trust and trust is what helps us make long term relationship with our clients.

What do you think is most important in real estate business?

One of the most important aspects of starting a real estate business is to look for a perfect location for your business. Location plays a vital role in the real estate industry and therefore, take enough time to research well.

