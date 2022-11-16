Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6, 2022. Ever since then the fans are eagerly waiting to know the name of the little princess and it seems the time has come. Yes, you read it right!

Ranbir and Alia have shortlisted one name

According to reports, Ranbir and Alia have apparently shortlisted one name for their little princess and they may soon announce it to the world. The couple has reportedly decided to pay tribute to late Rishi Kapoor and their daughter's name will have a special connection to him. The veteran actor passed away in April 2020.

There are reports that Ranbir and Alia's decision to pay a tribute to the late actor through their daughter's name has reportedly left Neetu Kapoor quite emotional and she is eagerly waiting to share her granddaughter's name with the world. Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir are not keen to follow the trend and keep their baby's name with an amalgamation of their names.

Meanwhile, on November 15, Alia Bhatt returned to social media and shared her first-ever picture after giving birth to her baby girl on her IG handle. The priceless image showed the new mother flaunting an orange-hued cup with 'Mama' written on it. However, The photo was the mug in focus while a blurry Alia stood in the background. Sharing the photo, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wrote, "it me".

Soon after welcoming their daughter, the couple had shared the news with their fans and said that she was 'magical'. The joint statement read, "And in the best news of our lives... Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir".

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir were last seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Alia will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film, 'Heart of Stone' along with Gal Gadot and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in 'Animals' with Rashmika Mandanna. He has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor.