A 10-member team of tribal boys and girls from Chandrapur in eastern Maharashtra will climb Mount Everest this summer.

With the view that adventure sports are one of the best ways to instill confidence and increase self-esteem for an all-round personality development, the Tribal Development Department, Government of Maharashtra has sponsored a well-trained team of physically fit and mentally tough students for this expedition.

For the final expedition, they will be accompanied by 15 Sherpas and one high altitude expert Doctor along with support staff and a manager. All the climbers have been insured against any adversity.