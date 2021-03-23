Amid rising cases in the state, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for people coming from Punjab and Chandigarh to produce a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report on entering the state. Earlier, it was already made mandatory for those coming from the states of Kerala and Maharashtra.

Anyone travelling via bus, train or by air from the states will need the negative Covid-19 test report. The test has to be done not more than 72 hours prior to undertaking the travel. Those who do not have the report will be stopped at the border.

The circular with these fresh guidelines were issued after a cabinet meeting on Monday morning. At the cabinet meeting, the decision-makers also reached the conclusion that the current situation does not yet warrant a semi or full-fledged lockdown.

In order to contain second wave of Covid-19, the existing guidelines issued to incoming travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry negative RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours at the time of entering Karnataka has been extended to Punjab and Chandigarh.@DHFWKA pic.twitter.com/NQY5zWj8b9 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) March 22, 2021

Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "The government is strictly screening incoming travellers from high case-load states such as Maharashtra and Kerala. If there is no negative RT-PCR test report, they will be subjected to a test at the border. We need the home ministry's support for strict screening at the borders."