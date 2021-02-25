The Delhi government has decided to make it mandatory for the travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, to present negative COVID-19 test reports before entering the national capital, amid an increase in coronavirus infections in some states. As per a few media reports, the Delhi government was expected to issue an official order by tonight but now the Kejriwal government sent a letter to the Central government asking to make the Covid negative report mandatory for all the passenger travelling from five states.

It is pertinent to note that, people travelling from these states on flights, trains and buses would need to produce a negative test report before entering the national capital. The criteria for the COVID-19 negative test report are likely to be enforced from Friday night onwards. The problem was also addressed at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Monday.

One of the officials from the Health Ministry added that in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra reports a daily surge, while Kerala shows a gradual decline, but the daily cases are still high over there in absolute numbers. In addition, Punjab is also a cause of concern, with its daily rise in cases. A rise in daily cases is also been reported in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 200 new cases of coronavirus and two new deaths, while the positive rate stood at 0.36 per cent from 0.25 per cent a day ago, Covid-19's daily bulletin reported.

Vaccination continues in New Delhi

Around 18,599 individuals were vaccinated on Wednesday, including 4,263 healthcare workers who received their second dose, according to data, as the vaccination campaign picked up speed. The official said: "Two minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported."

As per the details shared by authorities, 1,41,392 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date, and 2,02,945 frontline workers have also received the vaccine. Security officers, civil defence staff, sanitation employees, among others, are frontline workers.