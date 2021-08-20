Travel is transformative and changes us in many ways. It empowers women in more ways than one. Many incredible women across every corner of the world are making this a reality and making many others like them believe the same. An example for the same is the travel blogger Shivangi Sharma.

She is not any ordinary travel wanderer, her blogs and videos take her followers places. The content creator has broken numerous myths and stereotypes about women travelling solo through her journey. First and foremost, the influencer has proved that women can be alone drivers. Many people she encountered during her trips either showed concern about her being alone or told her that women should travel with husbands or family not alone. Keeping aside everything, she kept nourishing her passion for travelling.

The influencer travelled 29 states in 39 days by road all alone to the unexplored places in March 2018 with a motto that women can drive and India is completely safe for solo female travellers. Her determination and willpower to do everything in her power to accomplish this inspire women to come out of their boundaries and fly high. The traveller believes if she can do it then anyone can do it.

She also worked and made awareness about many other social issues like pollution and waste management, women safety, and getting us closer to our roots by unveiling some of the hidden and incredible places of the country. She has a big list of places that she plans to cover soon.