Chelsea is already shoring up options for the summer transfers even as the January transfer deadline ends in two days.

Reports from Spanish outlet Sport indicate that the Blues have identified Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona as one of the possible additions to the squad. If the front page of the outlet is anything to go by, Chelsea is even ready to negotiate with the Catalans over the possible move.

It should be mentioned here that Chelsea is looking for a midfielder after Cesc Fabregas departed for French side Monaco earlier this month.

However, Rakitic has said that he was happy to stay in Barcelone and had no intentions in making a move to any other club.

Rakitic does not plan to leave Barca

'If I am here [at Barcelona], it's to play. If anything has to change, we will speak. I have a lot of confidence. I know what I can give. I know who I am,' he said.

'I want to be here and, if I can renew, to be here for even more years. I am really happy here, everyone knows it, above all the president. I have nothing else to say," he added.

He also conceded that at his age (30), he wants to continue playing in Barcelona in order to enjoy his football.

This statement warded off the 90 million euros offer from PSG, an amount which was very close to his release clause of 125 million euros.

Diario Sport is reporting that along with Chelsea, other premier league clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United, are also showing interest in snapping up Rakitic from Barcelona. It will be interesting to see how Barcelona reacts to all these rumours in the midst of a season.

Barcelona is working on identifying different players to fit into their system. The departure of Paco Alcacer and subsequent inclusion of Andre Gomes from Everton is all but certain at the moment.