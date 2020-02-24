A Pipistrel Virus SW 80, microlight trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Army cantonment area, Patiala. An Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander G S Cheema has reportedly been killed in the crash. The officer was on deputation at an NCC unit in the city.

Besides, Vipin Kumar Yadav an NCC cadet has also been injured. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a court of inquiry in this issue.

Interestingly, in the past, the Pipistrel manufactured aircraft Virus SW 80 has been criticized due to lack of cabin occupant crashworthiness, the ability of a structure to protect its occupants during a crash. Notably, this is the second aircraft that has been crashed in as many days. On Sunday morning, a MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast during a routine sortie.