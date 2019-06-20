Actress Samantha Akkineni took to social media and unveiled the trailer of her upcoming comedy-drama Oh Baby!, which is going to hit the screens on July 5.

Running close to two and a half minutes, the trailer is all about Savithri, a 70-year-old lady, who gets transformed into Swathi, a 23-year-old young lady. While the role of Savitri is played by Lakshmi, Samantha Akkineni has played the role of Swathi.

The trailer begins with Savithri going to a photo studio, and comes out as Swathi. This scene has a surprise for us and it is nothing but actor Jagapathi Babu playing the role of the photographer in the studio. He is seen sporting long grey hair and beard and is completely unrecognisable.

Offering us the two shades of Swathi- one of an old woman who is very caring towards people younger than her and to those whom she loves. The second one is of a young woman who wants to fly high and make all her wishes come true. She is the mini and revamped version of her old self.

While we can see that Savithri is enjoying the younger version of herself as Swathi, there are a lot of things she misses like her friends and family. But by living as Swathi, she fulfils many of her wishes and removes many of her memories which were left incomplete.

One of many surprises for the viewers was Adivi Sesh. The actor plays the husband of Savithri and it is understood that he was a soldier who never came back after going to fight for the country.

The film has Rajendra Prasad playing Savithri's husband (fondly called as Baby) role and since the beginning of the trailer, he keeps narrating the story of Baby.

Samantha looks absolutely stunning as Baby and she is a powerhouse of energy. With retro looks and stylish outfits, the actress has nailed the looks of Baby.

Rao Ramesh, Naga Shaurya and Teja are the highlights of the trailer. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film is produced by Sunitha Thati and Suresh Babu. This film is an official remake of Miss Granny, a Korean comedy-drama.