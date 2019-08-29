The trailer of Nani's upcoming film Gang Leader was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday and it is going viral for all the right reasons. Directed by Vikram K Kumar, Gang Leader is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravishankar and Mohan (CVM) under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and is slated for release on September 13.

Right from the first look to the teaser and then the songs, everything about the film has been a hit since the beginning and raised expectations.

In the trailer, Nani is seen donning a different character of Pencil Parthasarathy, a revenge writer. One dialogue from the trailer that has become a huge hit is, "Neninka Thriller Genre lone unnaanu...Nenu Psycho Genre loki velle lopu Modaletteddaam..."

If you have not watched the trailer yet, here it is for you.

Other dialogues like, "Maa writers prapancham ante inthe....pusthakalatho nindipoyi untundi. Aakalesthe aksharaalu tintaam.... Chaleste pusthakalu kappukuntam...", "Yuddhaniki siddham kandi...Samarasankham nenoottaanu....", are also spot on. Gang Leader's trailer is filled with witty dialogues, entertaining scenes, intriguing situations...which will further raise the curiosity about the film.

Kartikeya of RX 100 will be seen playing the antagonist in the film, and the look is impressive. He is one of the handsome antagonists we have now and is doing a crucial character in the film. The action block between Nani and Kartikeya towards the end of the trailer is terrific. The scenes between Nani and his gang involve Lakshmi, Saranya and Priyanka.

The film also has Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija and Sathya in key roles. Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is done by Mirosla Kuba Brojek. Director Vikram K Kumar has directed films like Manam, 24 and Hello. All the films have done really well at the box office and so expectations on Gang Leader are high.