The trailer of ALTBalaji's upcoming web series titled XXX was released at midnight on Wednesday. Touted to be India's first youth erotica, the web series is sure to garner eyeballs and generate excitement amongst the audience and the trailer promises exactly the same.

Directed by ace director Ken Ghosh, XXX stars some of the most popular names from television namely, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari and Ankit Gera amongst others in an absolutely unadulterated, unfiltered and uncensored avatar.

Featuring five explosive fantasies, the series will offer an interesting and steamy mix of stories.

Bringing to life the theme of the web series the makers launched the trailer at a fun-filled and absolutely crazy XXX party at a nightclub in Mumbai. The venue was lit up with neon lights and was done up with a selfie booth with kinky props and dancers. The event had the entire cast and director play some fun games

The trailer launch event was attended by the entire star cast which includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Rithvik Dhanjani, Aparna Sharma, Aparna Bajpai, Aadar Mallik, Flora Saini, Pryanca Taloqdar, Vandana Khattar, RJ Mallishka, and director, Ken Ghosh

ALTBalaji has carved a niche for itself with cutting-edge original content. Known for their bold and contemporary shows like DevDD and Ragini MMS, ALTBalaji yet again presents an interesting series that will definitely connect with the youth.

Watch the uncensored trailer below: