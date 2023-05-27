In a tragic incident, three real brothers were killed after their mud house collapsed due to heavy downpours in the remotest village of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Reports said that three visually impaired brothers were killed after their house collapsed due to heavy rains in the Anjana Pullar area of Kishtwar district Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on late Friday evening.

The incident took place around 11.45 pm when the five family members were sleeping in their two-room mud house located at Ajnna hamlet in Pullar Panchayat of Nagseni block of this district.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal confirmed the incident and said that investigations have already been initiated.

"According to initial reports, the house collapsed due to heavy rains when the family members were sleeping. Three of them died (all blind) while their mother and sister who were sleeping in another room escaped with injuries," the officer added.

The deceased have been identified as Pappu Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, and Sajan Kumar, (all sons of Ashwani Kumar) of village Pullar Kuttna.

The bodies of three brothers were pulled out of the debris and the injured mother and her daughter were also pulled out by the villagers. A police team along with officials of civil administration has also reached the spot.

Mud-house collapsed due to continuous rain.

Reports said it was raining continuously for the last three days in Kishtwar and adjoining areas which triggered the house collapse.

Due to incessant rains, water reportedly gathered in the area which resulted in the collapse of one portion of the mud-house. Other family members were sleeping in another portion of the house.

As the area is very far off, authorities find it difficult to establish contact.

14 killed in three tragedies in Kishtwar in the last 48 hours.

During the last two days, 14 people have lost their lives in different incidents in Kishtwar district. On Thursday four members of a tribal nomadic family were killed when a pine tree fell on their tent.

The incident took place in the Bhalna forest area of the Keshwan belt which witnessed heavy rainfall and storms.

Reports said that the deceased are residents of Gathi-Barwal in the Kathua district of Jammu province. As per their routine tradition, they were on their way to higher reaches of Kishtwar as seasonal migration with their livestock.

On Wednesday seven persons were killed and three others seriously injured when a vehicle ferrying workers of the Pakal Dul hydroelectric project skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the mountainous district of Kishtwar.

According to the officials, the driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a blind curve and drove down the hill due to heavy downpours.