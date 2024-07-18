Four passengers have died and two others are injured following the derailment of several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express train in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Thursday.

Reports said that the incident occurred in Pikaura, situated between the Gonda and Jhilahi areas of of Uttar Pradesh. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site for relief operations, and visuals show passengers with their luggage standing beside the tracks. The train, numbered 15904, was traveling to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.

NER Helpline Numbers pic.twitter.com/A3dKzfuhDM — North Eastern Railway (@nerailwaygkp) July 18, 2024

Quoting Pankaj Singh, CPRO North Eastern Railways, a news agency reported that a 40-member medical team along with 15 ambulances are at the scene, with more ambulances en route.

Reports said that out of the 12 coaches, four AC compartments derailed a few kilometers before the Jhilahi railway station. This incident has affected several trains on the route, with some being diverted.

The routes of the Katihar-Amritsar Express and the Guwahati-Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra Express have been altered as a result.

In regard with the derailment of 15904 Dibrugarh Express in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway, the helpline numbers are issued. pic.twitter.com/pe3CECrnmf — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 18, 2024

Senior railway and local administration officials are on-site to oversee rescue operations. The accident occurred around 2:35 pm, according to railway officials. The relief commissioner's office has activated helpline numbers for assistance: Gonda: 8957400965 and Lucknow: 8957409292.

जनपद गोण्डा में हुई ट्रेन दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है।



जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को युद्ध स्तर पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य संचालित करने और घायलों को शीर्ष प्राथमिकता के साथ अस्पताल पहुंचाकर उनके समुचित उपचार के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ हेतु… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 18, 2024

Indian Railways has initiated relief operations, and medical vans have arrived at the accident site. The Railway Board has issued additional helpline numbers for further assistance:

Commercial Control: 9957555984

Furkating (FKG): 9957555966

Mariani (MXN): 6001882410

Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798

Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959

Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the local administration to provide assistance to the affected passengers. He has also instructed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured passengers.