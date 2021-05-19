Hoping to reach their native places safely amid ongoing lockdown, nine migrants of Uttar Pradesh met with a tragedy when an ill-fated vehicle, in which they were returning from Srinagar, fell into the river Chenab on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Seven out of a total of nine migrants traveling in the vehicle feared to have died as the body of only one person has been retrieved so far while six others were reportedly washed away in the mighty river.

A senior police officer engaged in the rescue operation told International Business Times that three persons were rescued during a 12-hour long search operation out of which one individual succumbed to his injuries while two others were seriously injured.

"Nine migrants of Bijnore Uttar Pradesh were returning to their native in Innova vehicle bearing registration no HR 55J-1678. The ill-fated vehicle fell into river Chenab at Chanderkote, Dogipulli, near Jaswal Bridge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway," he said.

According to police, the identity of the deceased has been established as Rashid Ahmad, 22, while injured are Muhammad Asif, 28, and Bilal Ahmad, 25 all residents of Bijnore Uttar Pradesh.

Ill-fated migrants working in Bakery shop in Srinagar

Quoting the driver of the vehicle Mohammad Asif, who was injured in the mishap, police said that migrants were working in a bakery shop in Srinagar. Fearing that ongoing lockdown will be extended, amidst the spike in coronavirus cases in Srinagar district, these migrants had decided to go to their native places in Uttar Pradesh.

Due to the ongoing Corona curfew in J&K, they left Srinagar early morning and reached Chanderkote at 5 am with the hope to cross Jammu before 10 am.

12-hour long rescue operation suspended

Although a team of police led by SHO Chanderkote Vijay Choudhary along with UTDRF, Civil QRT, and a team of 11 Sector RR launched a rescue operation six missing persons are yet to be traced. The rescue operation launched early Wednesday morning continued till 6 this evening but it was suspended.

"Rescue operation by Army divers suspended without success today. It will resume tomorrow in search of 6 missing persons whose Innova vehicle met with an accident near Chanderkote today morning", Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Massarat-ul-Islam, tweeted from the spot.