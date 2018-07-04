With the arrival and subsequent success of Jeep Compass, the compact SUV segment priced between Rs 15 and 20 lakh has become one of the prime destinations for many carmakers. Honda is reportedly working on bringing on HR-V while Skoda is expected to launch Karoq in 2019.

There were also rumours that Toyota plans to join the club by bringing in the C-HR, a radical-looking SUV. Though the company is still coy about the reports a unit of the SUV has now been spotted near Bengaluru.

The five-door SUV, with car-like stance, was unveiled at the March 2016 Geneva Motor Show. The C-HR has an athletic design highlighted with edgy body panels, beefy wheel arches and coupe-like rear roof end. The front fascia gets two slim projector-beam halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights have been wrapped around and that makes the vehicle look wider than it is. The character line for both sides that emerge from Toyota badge in the front continues above the rear wheel and it ends at the top of distinctive C-Pillar. At the rear, protruding tail lamps, a lip spoiler and functional top wing add sportiness.

As for the interior, slightly angled dashboard and controls are up-market. The 7-inch audio display, positioned centrally atop the dash, is one of the major attractions.

The SUV is offered in petrol-hybrid powertrains for global markets. The 1.8-litre petrol and electric motor will put out a combined 122hp. For India, a diesel engine option is also expected. Toyota C-HR is based on the new TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) modular platform which also underpins the new Prius.

India launch of the C-HR is not expected anytime soon. Reports claim the SUV is in the first process for India entry and it has been earmarked for 2020. Toyota may assemble or manufacture the CH-R in India, depending on situation closer to the launch timeframe.

Image source: Saketa Reddy via Autocar