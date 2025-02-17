'Toxic Feminism': Sanya Malhotra's Mrs faces criticism from Men's Rights Group; Netizens dismiss claims as baseless

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie, Mrs. The film has been widely appreciated; however, a section of netizens has called it a reflection of the reality faced by Indian married women, highlighting how marriage can become toxic if the husband is not supportive.

A large number of housewives and married women have strongly related to Mrs. However, amid the praise, a men's rights organization has accused the film of promoting 'toxic feminism.'

Recently, the men's rights group SIFF (Save Indian Family Foundation) took to its official X handle to issue a lengthy statement criticising Mrs. The organization claimed that men work long hours outside the home, often spending 8–9 hours daily at construction sites, railway stations, airports, factories, courts, police stations, restaurants, and even the country's borders. It argued that while a young woman cooking, washing dishes, and ironing clothes for her father-in-law is labeled as 'oppression,' the hard labor performed by men is often overlooked.

SIFF further stated, "Women inherently believe that a workplace means a comfortable air-conditioned space. They do not consider construction sites or train stations as potential workplaces. They also fail to recognize that even working in an air-conditioned environment can be stressful and exhausting."

Finally watched #Mrs, starring #SanyaMalhotra. Here are my thoughts: The movie presents a one-sided narrative, ultimately portraying an unnecessary broken marriage and the story of a hopeless girl who lacks her own voice till the end of the movie. pic.twitter.com/OH8vA7A6c2 — ThodaAdjustKaro (@SurajIF786) February 14, 2025

The statement went on to argue, "Men should never share 50% of housework because 70–80% of material possessions, clothing, furniture, and gadgets are desired and enjoyed by women. Even children are 2–3 times more beneficial to women than men at any stage of life, including old age. Why should men do 50% of the housework then? Men also perform unpaid labour, such as fixing things, driving, acting as unpaid bodyguards, and carrying luggage. To maintain proper equality, men should not do more than 20–25% of household chores."

As soon as SIFF's statement went viral, fans of the film came to its defence and slammed the organization for its views.

A user wrote, "That's such a badly written post with little to no research women do work at construction sites and stations and airports and factories and courts and police stations and restaurants and in the army while being "permitted" only if they can manage the household too. So household chores are an added responsibility apart from work. Coz men in same roles will come home and demand round hot rotis."

Another user wrote, "Truth is bitter and men on social media do not have the gall to digest it."

"Please go to household construction sites. Women work as labourers just as much as men. I have seen their kids sleeping peacefully over the rubbles. And the one who believes that housework is easy, to cater to everyone's needs, build a home, keeping own emotions aside, has truly never observed their parents or have been blessed to have a perfect home. But, the reality is different. And it's not even about men vs. women. It's about same respect to a man and a woman which apparently is too hard for some people to digest," another comment read.

Another one exclaimed , "Men on social media can't handle the truth because it's uncomfortable."

The film Mrs is a Hindi adaptation of the 2021 Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen, originally directed by Jeo Baby. The remake is helmed by Arati Kadav and stars Sanya Malhotra alongside Kanwaljit Singh. Mrs is currently streaming on ZEE5.