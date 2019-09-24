Rahul Sipligunj has also re-entered the house after a fake elimination and the competition is getting tougher among the nine contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Four of them are nominated for eviction.

The nine housemates have successfully completed 10 weeks in the house. Audience are waiting to see who gets to be in the top five finalist list of the show. In Monday's episode, the contestants took part in the nomination process where all of them, except captain Mahesh, were divided into pairs and were asked to discuss and explain why and who among the two deserves to be the house.

Sreemukhi – Shiva Jyothi, Varun Sandesh – Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhaskar – Punarnavi Bhupalam and Vithika Sheru – Ravi Krishna were made into pairs, and the most heated discussion was in between Sreemukhi and Shiva Jyothi. Punarnavi and Baba Bhaskar's conversation was so cool that he did not have anything to tell her in counter. So he gave up. As a result of it, he lost to her.

Vithika Sheru and Ravi Krishna's argument was also quite interesting. She said that just before the nomination process begins, every week, he tries to convince others by behaving well with them so that he can escape getting eliminated. In counter, he said that he does not spread negativity in the house and does not back bitch as she does. Rahul and Varun's conversation was on a lighter one.

So finally, by the end of the task, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, Varun Sandesh and Ravi Krishna were nominated for eliminations this week. Well, this is the best combination for eliminations till now.

Except Ravi, the rest of the three contestants are quite strong and knowing who is going to be eliminated is going to be very entertaining. Going by the news and polls online, looks like Ravi Krishna might get eliminated from the house. Well, we cannot say anything until Nagarjuna Akkineni reveals as per the votes they receive.

