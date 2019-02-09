Tottenham Hotspur star striker Harry Kane will hand his manager Mauricio Pochettino a massive injury boost by returning earlier than he was expected.

Kane last started a match for the English Premier League club against Manchester United at Wembley in January and in the stoppage time, he picked up an injury.

Tottenham's official website confirmed on January 15 that Kane will not be fit until March.

"Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that Harry Kane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday's match against Manchester United," a statement read on Spurs' official website.

"The striker will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March."

According to the Daily Mail, Kane's return will be against Burnley on February 23, which is a couple of weeks earlier than expected.

The England international star is back to training at Tottenham's Enfield training base and is eager to return to action.

Tottenham will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League next week and Leicester City, Burnley and Chelsea in the Premier League this month. Kane will not be fit on time to face the Bundesliga club and the Foxes, but he should be in contention to face Sean Dyche's side and Chelsea.

"Now he is here, he is doing well, he is doing fantastic. You know very well we need to stop him every day because he wants to be ahead of his recovery and he's very optimistic and determined to play as soon as possible," Pochettino said.

"It's unbelievable but he's doing well, if you see him he's nearly ready to play but we need to be realistic too and of course in between all the areas to take the best decision."

"He's so close to come back again. Not for Sunday, not for Wednesday, but we will see after."

Meanwhile, Pochettino has expressed his fears over his side possibly moving to the new stadium before the end of the season.

"My gut feeling is that it's going to be tough but my wish, my hope and my dream is to finish this season playing in the new stadium," Pochettino said.

"We'll see if you can trust more in my gut or the capacity to finish the stadium before the end of the season.My gut feeling, it will be tough but I hope and I wish to be in the new stadium playing."