2024 has been an exceptional year for Korean dramas, offering a diverse range of stories across various genres. From romantic dramas like "Queen of Tears" and "Lovely Runner" to thrillers like "A Killer Paradox" and dramas like "The Atypical Family," there's something for every taste. As Korean content continues to gain international recognition, especially the rising K-fever in India, these dramas serve as excellent examples of the creativity and production value that have become hallmarks of the industry.

Here's a look at the top 10 K-dramas that have captured audiences' hearts and minds:

When the Phone Rings (2024)

Director: Park Sang-woo, Wi Deuk-gyu

Cast: Yoo Yeon-seok, Chae Soo-bin, Heo Nam-joon, Jang Gyu-ri

Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)

Episodes: 12

OTT Platform: Netflix, MBC TV

Plot: A former presidential spokesman, Baek Sa-eon, and his mute wife, Hong Hee-joo, navigate a strained arranged marriage. Their lives take a dramatic turn when Hee-joo is kidnapped, forcing them to confront their relationship and hidden secrets amidst a political crisis.

Queen of Tears (2024)

Director: Kim Hee-won

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Episodes: 16

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: A chaebol heiress and her husband from humble origins navigate a marital crisis when she's diagnosed with a terminal illness, leading to a miraculous love story.

Lovely Runner (2024)

Director: Kim Dong-hwi

Cast: Byeon Woo-seok, Kim Hye-yoon

Rating: 8.6/10 (IMDb)

Episodes: 16

OTT Platform: Netflix, TVING, Viki

Plot: A devoted fan travels through time to save her favourite idol from tragedy, resulting in a heartwarming romance that defies temporal boundaries.

Marry My Husband (2024)

Director: Park Won-gook

Cast: Park Min-young, Na In-woo

Rating: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

Episodes: 16

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: A terminally ill woman is granted a second chance at life when she time-travels after being murdered by her unfaithful husband and best friend.

The Atypical Family (2024)

Director: Jo Hyun-tak

Cast: Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee

Rating: 7.6/10 (IMDb)

Episodes: 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: A family with supernatural abilities struggles to retain their powers in the modern world until a mysterious woman enters their lives, altering everything.

A Killer Paradox (2024)

Director: Lee Chang-hee

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku

Rating: 7.1/10 (IMDb)

Episodes: 8

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: A college student discovers his ability to sense evil and inadvertently becomes a vigilante, blurring the distinction between justice and murder.

Knight Flower (2024)

Director: Lee Byung-heon

Cast: Lee Hanee, Lee Jong-won

Rating: 8.4/10 (IMDb)

Episodes: 12

OTT Platform: Viki, KOCOWA

Plot: A widowed noblewoman leads a double life, assisting those in need at night while maintaining her virtuous image during the day.

Welcome to Samdalri (2024)

Director: Cha Young-hoon

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Shin Hye-sun

Rating: 8.0/10 (IMDb)

Episodes: 16

OTT Platform: Netflix

Plot: Two childhood friends reunite in their hometown after facing personal challenges, rekindling their relationship and finding a new purpose.

Jeongnyeon (2024)

Director: Kim Sang-ho

Cast: Kim Tae-ri, Shin Ye-eun

Rating: 8.4/10 (IMDb)

Episodes: 12

OTT Platform: Disney+

Plot: A talented young singer from Mokpo pursues her dream of joining a traditional female theatre company, overcoming obstacles of poverty and lack of education.

The Fiery Priest 2 (2024)

Director: Lee Myung-woo

Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Lee Hanee

Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)

Episodes: 12

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Plot: A hot-tempered Catholic priest teams up with a detective to investigate a drug case, facing off against corrupt officials and gangsters.