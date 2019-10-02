The much talked about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy finally hit the screens on October 2.

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan Tej, the film is a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the rebellion leader from Rayalaseema, who fought against British East India Company.

The film released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. Here are the five among many reasons to rush to the theatres and watch the movie:

A climax shot worth Rs 75 crore

Chiranjeevi has already admitted that Sye Raa will have a high octane war sequence in the climax, which was shot at a whopping amount of Rs 75 crore in Georgia for five weeks with hundreds of people who played soldiers in the battlefield.

The team, reportedly, took 1,50,000 people from Hyderabad to Georgia with hundreds of costumes. They also hired 6,00,000 local artistes for the part. The action sequence has been shot by international stuntmen Lee Whittaker and George Powell.

Anushka Shetty's special role

One character and role that has been hidden to make it a surprise for the audience is of actress Anushka Shetty.

In Sye Raa, the Baahubali actress is going to play Rani Laxmi Bai. Chiranjeevi, in an interview, has confirmed that Anushka will be narrating the inspiring story of Uyyalawada to her wounded soldiers in the battlefield. She has also recited some powerful dialogues in the film.

High theatrical value

With a theatrical value of whopping Rs 200 Crore, the film is made under a budget of Rs 270 Cr.

So it will be declared a hit if it rakes between Rs 200-239.99 Cr and a blockbuster if it makes more than Rs 300 Cr worldwide.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia have promoted the film in all the versions rigorously. So it is expected that the opening collections are going to be impressive.

Ensemble cast and crew

Of course, Megastar is the main actor in the film. Besides him, the film comprises Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Niharika Konidela.

Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi has composed music for the film and Julius Packiam has added some thunderous BGM. Ace cinematographer Rathnavelu has cranked the camera and national award-winning RC Kamalakannan acted as the head of visual effects (VFX).

Over 4500 dancers for one song

As per the team, around 4500 dancers were roped in to participate in the humongous Jathara song which was shot for 14 long days. This is one of the highest number of dancers ever hired for a song.

With astounding sets, breathtaking visuals and amazing background score, the songs is going to be one of the most amazing things of the film. This was also proved with the teaser and two trailers.