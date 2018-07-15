MovieBox is a phenomenal free movie streaming app for iOS devices. It does not need you to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad just so you can take advantage of its amazing contents.

But if you're looking for other options, there are a lot of MovieBox alternatives that fit the bill. Whether it is to get all types of video content or to be able to watch movies offline, these five movie streaming apps will give MovieBox users a run for their money.

Showbox

Showbox is one of the best free movie streaming apps there is. It allows you to stream movies either online or offline. From box-office Hollywood films to classic cartoon shows, you get pretty much everything for your entertainment needs.

Follow this tutorial to install the Showbox app on your iPhone or iPad.

Megabox

Liked Showbox, Megabox contains a vast library of movies. Here you can find lots of classic black-and-white films from decades ago, as well as some contemporary science-fiction movies. Best of all, you can stream many of them in HD.

Follow this tutorial to install the Megabox app on your iPhone or iPad.

PlayBox

For entertainment junkies, nothing is more therapeutic than a platform that is packed with a variety of content, from TV series to movies to cartoons. PlayBox has it all, and you can watch most of them in high definition. What more can you ask for?

Follow this tutorial to install the Playbox app on your iPhone or iPad.

Popcorn Time

If there's one free movie streaming app for iOS on this list that has weathered too many storms (Hello, regulators!), Popcorn Time is an all-time winner. It has been the subject of scrutiny among movie regulatory boards and production companies because of its vast depot of films. Users love Popcorn Time for its easy-to-navigate user interface ala Netflix and efficient space consumption. However, you may face intermittent crashes while using the app.

Follow this tutorial to install the Popcorn Time app on your iPhone or iPad.

Cinema Box

Cinema Box is a popular free movie and TV series streaming app packed with great features. It also offers a premium membership for those who want to get the most out of a video streaming app. It has a 'Children Mode' that makes gives you the confidence to let your kids surf the app for content that is apt for their age.