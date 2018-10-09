Gone are the days when people spent a large sum of money in order to buy a decent smartphone. With the recent surge in the participation of new manufacturers in the smartphone industry, the price of these Android smartphones have reduced to a great extent. With new brands come confusion as well: what is the best smartphone to buy under a budget?

Say, your budget here is Rs 10,000, which is the smartphone that you should pick? We have curated a list of top five smartphones under Rs 10,000 that are a big bang for their price.

Redmi 6

The Xiaomi smartphone comes with a 12MP + 5MP rear dual camera that takes spectacular portraits and is powered by AI. It has an all-new 12nm octa-core processor for faster multitasking. A 5.45"full-screen display makes for a bigger screen to provide a better view. Its slender design includes a thin, curved design. It also features AI-powered face unlock and fingerprint unlock so that you can choose the unlocking method that works for you. The AI portrait mode with real-time background blurring for selfies focuses on you. A 3000mAh battery provides uninterrupted performance. It comes with a 2 + 1 card slots.

The phone is priced at Rs 8,990 on TataCliQ.

Infinix Note 5

This phone comes with a 5.99-inch display, sporting a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2160 pixels. The Infinix Note 5 comes powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB with the means of a microSD card. It has a 12-megapixel (f/2.0) primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The phone has a 4500mAh which can last for more than a day.

It is priced at Rs 9,999 on Flipkart.

Redmi Y2

Here's another Xiaomi in the line-up. This one has a dual 12MP + 5MP camera for precise bokeh effect. The front camera is 16MP. It comes with 4500K soft-toned light and AI-based Beautify 4.0. It has a full-screen display - 15.2cm (5.99) large display. It comes with face unlock, and the processor is a Snapdragon 625 14nm octa-core processor. The 3080mAh battery can do best to last a day. Other Xiaomi features include an infrared sensor.

Redmi Y2 is priced at Rs 9,999 on Amazon.

Tecno Camon iAce

The phone comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels.

The Tecno Camon iACE is powered by 1.5GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM. It packs 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Tecno Camon iACE packs a 13-megapixel (f/2.0) primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The phone is powered by a 3050mAh battery.

It is priced at Rs 8,800 on Amazon.

Moto E5

a 5.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels. Moto E5 price in India starts from Rs. 7,748*.

The Moto E5 is powered by 1.4GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card. The Moto E5 has a 13 MP primary camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The Moto E5 is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery - a good battery to last for a day.

Moto E5 is priced at Rs 7,748 on PayTM mall with cashback.

Please note that the price of products are subject to change, and may vary on different websites. The costs mentioned in this post are from the time of writing this article.