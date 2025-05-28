Malayalam cinema continues to enthrall us with its compelling content and realistic performances. 2025 has turned out to be another fabulous year for the industry with a slew of extraordinary contents. As we reach mid-year, here are the ten must-watch Malayalam films of 2025 along with their streaming platforms.

Thudarum

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana

Director: Tharun Moorthy

Plot: The quiet life of taxi driver Shanmugham, affectionately known as Benz, shatters when corrupt police officers manipulate him into unwittingly disposing of a body, which he later discovers to be his own son. Driven by grief and a thirst for justice, Benz embarks on a relentless quest to avenge his son's death.

Streaming: OTT details to be announced.

L2: Empuraan

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas

Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Plot: A thrilling political sequel to Lucifer, centered around Stephen Nedumpally's as he returns to the dangerous game of global politics and conspiracies.

Streaming: JioHotstar

Aavesham

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Plot: Three engineering students decides to take revenge on the college bully and seeks help from a local gangster. What follows is a comedy riot with fun-filled entertainment.

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

Cast: Basil Joseph, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Director: Muhashin

Plot: Set during the pandemic lockdown, a humour-filled take on the daily struggles of a common man. Bachu, a young man determined to build a business at home despite family pressure to work abroad strive to keep his businesses afloat amid restrictions.

Streaming: SonyLIV

Enkilum Chandrike

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Basil Joseph, Niranjana Anoop

Director: Adithyan Chandrashekar

Plot: A series of comic erros by a group of close friends to sabotage their buddy's marriage proposal results in a comedy riot.

Streaming: Netflix

Guruvayur Ambalanadayil

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara

Director: Vipin Das

Plot: A friendly bonding between Anandan and Vinu, two soon-to-be brothers-in-law set against the backdrop of a traditional wedding in Guruvayur.

Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty

Director: Jithin Lal

Plot: A fantasy action adventure spanning three generations, featuring Tovino Thomas in multiple roles.

Streaming: Netflix

Ramachandra Boss & Co

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt

Director: Haneef Adeni

Plot: A quirky heist thriller about an amature gang planning an international robbery but ends up in a crime-comedy riot.

Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Thankam

Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Biju Menon, Aparna Balamurali

Director: Saheed Arafath

Plot: An intense drama involving two goldsmiths who find themselves trapped in a dangerous criminal network..

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Kasargold

Cast: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne

Director: Mridul Nair

Plot: A fast-paced thriller revolving around the dangerous world of gold smuggling in northern Kerala.

Streaming: Netflix

Watch out this space for more mid-year updates!