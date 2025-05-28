Malayalam cinema continues to enthrall us with its compelling content and realistic performances. 2025 has turned out to be another fabulous year for the industry with a slew of extraordinary contents. As we reach mid-year, here are the ten must-watch Malayalam films of 2025 along with their streaming platforms.
Thudarum
Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana
Director: Tharun Moorthy
Plot: The quiet life of taxi driver Shanmugham, affectionately known as Benz, shatters when corrupt police officers manipulate him into unwittingly disposing of a body, which he later discovers to be his own son. Driven by grief and a thirst for justice, Benz embarks on a relentless quest to avenge his son's death.
Streaming: OTT details to be announced.
L2: Empuraan
Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas
Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Plot: A thrilling political sequel to Lucifer, centered around Stephen Nedumpally's as he returns to the dangerous game of global politics and conspiracies.
Streaming: JioHotstar
Aavesham
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar
Director: Jithu Madhavan
Plot: Three engineering students decides to take revenge on the college bully and seeks help from a local gangster. What follows is a comedy riot with fun-filled entertainment.
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham
Cast: Basil Joseph, Parvathy Thiruvothu
Director: Muhashin
Plot: Set during the pandemic lockdown, a humour-filled take on the daily struggles of a common man. Bachu, a young man determined to build a business at home despite family pressure to work abroad strive to keep his businesses afloat amid restrictions.
Streaming: SonyLIV
Enkilum Chandrike
Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Basil Joseph, Niranjana Anoop
Director: Adithyan Chandrashekar
Plot: A series of comic erros by a group of close friends to sabotage their buddy's marriage proposal results in a comedy riot.
Streaming: Netflix
Guruvayur Ambalanadayil
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara
Director: Vipin Das
Plot: A friendly bonding between Anandan and Vinu, two soon-to-be brothers-in-law set against the backdrop of a traditional wedding in Guruvayur.
Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
Ajayante Randam Moshanam
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty
Director: Jithin Lal
Plot: A fantasy action adventure spanning three generations, featuring Tovino Thomas in multiple roles.
Streaming: Netflix
Ramachandra Boss & Co
Cast: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt
Director: Haneef Adeni
Plot: A quirky heist thriller about an amature gang planning an international robbery but ends up in a crime-comedy riot.
Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
Thankam
Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Biju Menon, Aparna Balamurali
Director: Saheed Arafath
Plot: An intense drama involving two goldsmiths who find themselves trapped in a dangerous criminal network..
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
Kasargold
Cast: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne
Director: Mridul Nair
Plot: A fast-paced thriller revolving around the dangerous world of gold smuggling in northern Kerala.
Streaming: Netflix
Watch out this space for more mid-year updates!