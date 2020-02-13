Another year, another Valentine's. Well, the first Valentine's day of the new decade is just around the corner and as you hurry for gifts, making special plans and stressing about the details, or maybe just single planning to spend the day alone, we want to make it easier with a playlist to help you feel the love.

Nobody does romance as Bollywood does, that's why Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge still plays in theatres. We've seen love change, evolve, and we've seen Bollywood's definition of love change and evolve too.

From Arijit Singh to Ayushmann Khurana, we're talking new-age love, with enough love to go around for everyone this Valentine's.

1. 2011: Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This song never gets old, does it? This is the right song for those of us who are single and ready to mingle. With laidback vocals of the actors themselves, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol. With the catchy beat, simple relatable lyrics and that will transport you straight to Spain, this one is Valentine's staple.

2. 2012: Pani Da Rang from Vicky Donor

Slowing down the tempo a bit, here's a song that will hit you right in the feels. Need a song to help you confess, or a sure-shot way to impress your partner? Ayushmann Khurana can help you do it with this all-time favourite, 'Paani da Rang'.

3. 2013: Tum Hi Ho from Ashiqui 2

Brace yourselves, once you play this track there's no going back. We're talking about the King of Romantic Numbers himself, Arijit Singh. Tum Hi Ho's lyrics is the ultimate ode to love and lovers, so, use this song with caution, you might just realise feelings you didn't know you had.

4. 2014: Main Tenu Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Another Arijit number that warms the heart instantly. This one will lighten the mood, and make you sing along too. You needn't be Varun Dhawan or Alia Bhatt to feel the love.

5. 2015: Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha

Now that we're at the halfway mark, Valentine's is not all roses and sunshine. This one is also for all those who're in the "it's complicated" zone, get lost in Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh's voice and let AR Rahman show you a mirror to your love.

6. 2016: Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan

Let's get down to the basics of romance, simply put the song says "There is nobody like you." That's what most of us want to hear on Valentine's, isn't it? Of course we buy it more when it comes in the form of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, but it still works.

7. 2017: Dil Diyan Gallan from Ek Tha Tiger

If we're talking about Valentine's this is one song that truly captures it in its spirit, sung by Atif Aslam. With a tune to go with the mood, it would be a tragedy to miss this song on your playlist.

8.2018: Dhadak Title track from Dhadak

This one's for the star-crossed lovers, love can be tough, but as this song from Dhadak suggests it may also be worth it. With Shreya Goshal's crooning vocals to back you up, don't hold back this Valentine's Day.

9. 2019: Ve Maahi from Kesari

What's love without a declaration? This song will get you opening up with ease. So go for it with another Arijit Singh song to help you through your Valentine's.

10. 2020: Shayad from Love Aaj Kal 2

Love isn't straightforward, it's confusing, so this a song to cheer up those who are a bit confused this Valentine's. As you find courage, let us cheer you on with another one from Arijit Singh, from the upcoming movie this Valentine's.

With a little help from our Bollywood singers and actors, hopefully this Valentine's goes well for all of us. Don't let love get you down.