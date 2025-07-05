Homegrown consumer tech brand Mivi has announced the launch of its most ambitious product to date — Mivi AI Buds, an audio device powered by emotionally intelligent artificial intelligence. Touted as the world's first AI-powered earbuds designed to mimic natural human conversations, the Mivi AI Buds are now available for pre-order exclusively on Flipkart and Mivi.in, priced at Rs 6,999.

According to the company, Mivi AI promises a more intuitive, screen-free, and emotionally aware interaction model. Users can talk to the buds in eight Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati—without toggling any settings. With context awareness, memory retention, and a range of domain-specific avatars, the earbuds aim to revolutionize how people engage with AI on the go.

Speaking at the launch, Midhula Devabhaktuni, co-founder and CMO of Mivi, said, "With Mivi AI, we're not just launching a product — we're defining the next era of human-AI interaction. This is India's AI moment."

She emphasized the strategic importance of AI-led innovation from India, noting that with Rs 2,000 crore committed nationally to AI development, Mivi's product signals a shift from India as a tech consumer to a frontline innovator in AI hardware and software.

Avatars with a purpose

Mivi AI Buds come loaded with five distinct AI avatars, each trained for specific use cases:

Guru Avatar—An explainer bot that breaks down complex topics like space, history, or daily trivia into simple, jargon-free conversations. Interviewer Avatar—Simulates job interviews, provides structured feedback, and boosts preparation confidence. Chef Avatar—Offers real-time, step-by-step cooking assistance and improvisation based on available ingredients. Wellness Coach Avatar—A digital companion to support users through emotional ups and downs with empathetic conversation. News Reporter Avatar—Delivers curated real-time news, localized and personalized to user interests.

Make in India

From design to firmware, the Mivi AI Buds are engineered entirely in India. Extensive voice training across Indian accents ensures precise recognition in noisy and diverse environments. The buds introduce a new hourglass-shaped ergonomic design, created for all-day wearability.

AI interaction begins with the wake word "Hi Mivi," after which users can engage in contextual, memory-aware conversations. Pairing and customizations are handled through the Mivi AI Android app, where users can manage AI interactions, tweak audio settings, and switch avatars.

Key features

Despite AI-first pitch, Mivi offers the following sound quality features:

Hi-Res Audio + LDAC support for crystal-clear, lossless sound 3D Soundstage & Spatial Audio for cinematic immersion Quad-Mic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for distortion-free calls Up to 40 hours of battery life and 80-minute full charge

Mivi AI Buds went on sale on July 4, 2025, exclusively on Flipkart and www.Mivi.in, at an introductory price of Rs 6,999. Stay tuned for review.