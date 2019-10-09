The upcoming live-action adaptation of Hanna-Barbera's Tom and Jerry, fortunately, will not have voice actors assisting the fan-favorite cat and mouse. Instead, they will be portrayed as silent characters, confirmed actor Chloe Grace Moretz.

Earlier in 2018, it was revealed that a Tom and Jerry live-action movie has been in the works at Warner Bros animation. The project, directed by Tim Story (Shaft, Ride Along, Fantastic Four), has officially wrapped up production and Moretz recently offered some details on her role and the live-action/animated hybrid film adaptation of the classic cartoon series.

Speaking to Collider about Tom and Jerry, she said: "Oh my gosh, I will say it is one of the hardest thing I have ever done. It was so fun. And it is 'Laugh a lot funny' and you're gonna see a completely different side to me that we have never seen before," said Mortez. "And it is a really great story and I fell in love with these two little characters so deeply and they are just adorable."

"I think everyone is going to be a little shocked at how fun it is. Its really fun. Its like the wonderful 90s movies that we don't really see anymore, that are good family roms," she said.

Mortez was also asked about the challenges of making a movie like Tom and Jerry.

"I was so challenged. It is what you think it is. They are silent characters. So I'm acting opposite nothing and trying to interpret that for the audience. So all the dialogues you hear is from my side and it was really me against a piece of tape," she said.

There have lately been a lot of live-action titles with Warner Bros recently using photorealistic computer animation to bring the cartoon to life in 3D, like Detective Pikachu. Disney has also had its fair share of live-action adaptations with the recent Lion King being promoted as a live-action when instead it was just another realistic animation movie.

In another interview with Screen Rant, Moretz said that Tom and Jerry, "really integrates live-action with animation seamlessly."

Perhaps, fans may be in for a fun-filled visual treat when the movie releases on April 16, 2021.