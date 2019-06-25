Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland got schooled by veteran actor Tom Hanks on The Graham Norton Show. The BBC show where both the actors took to the couch, had a fun conversation where Hanks shared some acting chops with the young actor. But little did others realise how stressed the Spider-Man actor was as he was being schooled by Hanks.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Holland said, "It was really stressful, actually. No one actually told me that that was going to happen. And when Tom Hanks -- the legend that he is -- asks you to step up, you better step up!" On the same, he continued, "I didn't want a coffee at all. That's how convincing my performance was. But for Tom Hanks, I would drink all the coffee the world has to offer."

Basically, what happened on the sets of Graham Norton was that Tom Hanks was discussing about an acting exercise. He said, "I think they are gleeful in making you ring every possible meaning from a line. Where you have a very simple cue and a very simple line. And the cue might be, 'Would you like some more coffee?' And the line you have to say is, 'Coffee, you think I want more coffee? Boy, do I need more coffee.'"

He then challenged Tom Holland to try the same exercise. So as Hanks offered the line, Holland looked baffled as he did not know how to respond. That changed as after a few sessions, Holland did get it right and started begging, "Coffee, please, Tom Hanks, give me some more coffee!" As part of a collaboration with the Brothers' Trust, a foundation centring the necessity of smaller charities with global impact (by the Holland family), the Spider-man: Far From Home cast were atop New York's Empire State Building.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jason Batalon, Samuel L. Jackson and Jon Favreau in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on July 2 and is directed by Jon Watts. Meanwhile, Tom Hanks is basking in the glory of Toy Story 4's success at the box office.