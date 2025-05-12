The story of 12-year-old twins, Aruba Khan and Ayan Khan, from Kalaani village in Poonch, a border district of Jammu and Kashmir, is heart-wrenching. Born on the same day, at the same time, these innocent siblings departed from this world on the same day and at the same time in the cruel game of destiny.

Pakistani shelling took away their innocent lives, leaving a tragedy in the streets of Poonch that no one can forget.

Aruba and Ayan's parents Rameez Khan and Arusa Khan, dreamed of a better future for their children. Taking them out of the tough life of the border village of Kaalani, the family shifted to Poonch city to give their kids a better education.

There, both siblings enrolled in Christ School, where they were trying to give new wings to their studies and dreams. Their innocent smiles in school and unwavering affection for each other were a source of inspiration for teachers and classmates. But destiny had something else in store.

On the night of 7 May 2025, when the Pakistani army started heavy shelling in Poonch, the entire city was gripped by panic.

In response to India's "Operation Sindoor", the Pakistani army started targeting civilian areas. Amidst this sudden rise in tension, Aruba and Ayan's family decided to take the children back to their native village, Kaalani, safely. But before they could leave the city, a terrible accident happened.

A shell fired from Pakistan exploded outside their rented house. That explosion took away the lives of innocent Aruba and Ayan forever. The house in which they were preparing to give wings to their dreams became their final resting place. The two siblings, who were each other's companions at every step since birth, did not separate from each other even at that last moment. Their parents were also seriously injured in the blast, and the entire family was shattered in an instant.

People of Kaalani village and Poonch city are shocked by this tragedy. Local resident Ronik said, "My friend Rameez lost his children, Ayan and Aruba, in a shell attack. He himself is battling for life and death in the hospital." This incident is not only the tragedy of a family, but a deep shock for the entire community.

Pakistani shelling turned many houses into ruins in Poonch. At least 16 civilians were killed and dozens injured in this attack. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called it "Pakistan's barbarism" and said the attack was a conspiracy to target civilians, especially the Sikh community.

The innocence of Aruba and Ayan and their unfulfilled dreams reverberate in every street of Poonch. Their story has become a painful symbol of the horrors of war and violence. This tragedy has left a question not only for their family, but for the entire nation - how long will the innocent have to pay the price for this border violence? In this hour of grief, the entire nation stands with the families of Aruba and Ayan and prays for the peace of their souls.