Tamil Nadu government has written to the Centre requesting it to ban Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man 2. It has alleged the web series of projecting the Tamil Eelam in a bad light.

The Trailer Created Controversy

Based on the recently-released trailer of The Family Man 2, the Tamil Nadu government has come to the conclusion that the web series is discrediting and distorting the historical struggle of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka.

"The sacrifices of their long drawn out democratic battle has been intentionally undermined and it could not, by any stretch of imagination considered merely as a Serial with any value for Tamil Culture. Moreover, a serial which is loaded with insults and insinuations against the glorious Tamil Culture could never be considered as the one having any broadcasting value. For example, branding Tamil Speaking Actress

Samantha as a terrorist in the serial is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign," the state government complains.

The Content Hurted Tamils

The Tamil Nadu government claims that the trailer has hurt the sentiments of the Tamil-speaking people. The statement adds, "The trailer of this Serial has already evoked strong and widespread opposition from the people of Tamilnadu as well as from the political parties in the State. While our brethren Eelam Tamils are struggling for decades to enjoy the fruits of equality, Justice, Peace and dignity in the island nation, it is highly unwarranted for an organisation like Amazon Prime to undertake this kind of smear campaign against the Tamils-who are builder of India as well as many nations across the globe."

Hence, the state government has requested the state government to ban the web series which has Priyamani, Samantha Akkineni, Neeraj Madhav, and others in the cast.

Earlier, Vaiko, Rajyasabha MP Vaiko too had demanded the ban on the series.

The second season is scheduled to be released on 4 June.

However, banning culture is not new in Tamil Nadu. The previous government had infamously banned Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam and Vijay's Thalaivaa was unofficially banned in the state.