(IANS) As many as 2,141 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, the State Health Department said on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, the Health Department said the new cases took the total tally to 52,334, while the number of Covid-19 patients who breathed their last went up by 49 to 625 persons as on Thursday.

The number of Covid-19 cured persons discharged from various hospitals on Thursday was 1,017 and the total tally at 28,641.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 23,065.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 2,619.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,373 persons testing positive for the virus, taking its total to 37,070.