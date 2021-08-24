Tamil Nadu's BJP's cold war between party functionaries took a turn for the worse when a video was released by BJP worker and YouTuber Madhan Ravichandran with serious allegations of sexual misconduct against TN BJP general secretary KT Raghavan. In view of the revelation, Raghavan resigned from his post while he legally fights the allegations levelled against him.

"I deny the allegations. Will face them legally. I came to know about the video circulating in social media since morning. The video was released to tarnish me and my party. I met state president K Annamalai and discussed with him. I am resigning my party post,'' Raghavan said.

The video purportedly shows the BJP leader in a sleazy video call with a female party member, who wasn't shown. Ravichandran also claimed that he has such sting videos of at least 15 more BJP leaders.

TN BJP chief orders probe

Ravichandran, who joined BJP a year ago and currently working with Tamil Daily, said the video was being released with the knowledge of TN BJP chief K Annamalai. The YouTuber claimed that when he approached Annamalai with the video, TN BJP chief asked him to go ahead and release it in order to provide justice for women.

However, Annamalai released a statement to explain what happened on the two occasions he met Ravichandran, which contradicts the latter's statement. Regardless, Annamalai has ordered a probe into the matter by setting up a panel headed by state secretary Malarkodi. The authenticity of the video hadn't been established by the investigating agencies.

Annamalai, in his statement, also clarified that he wasn't shown the contents of the video on both occasions he met with Ravichandran. "Madan approached me twice and demanded action against Raghavan. I asked him to furnish the video and told him action cannot be taken without seeing the contents, ascertaining the video's authenticity or seeking the explanation from the person concerned,'' Annamalai said.

"When Madan texted me seeking immediate action on Raghavan or he would release the video, I was firm on my view that action cannot be taken without figuring out the offence committed. So, I gave a terse reply to go ahead," he added.

Annamalai questioned Ravichandran's motives on claims that he has more such videos. He further assured that women members were safe in BJP and are treated with utmost respect.