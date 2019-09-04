As Vince Gowmon famously said, "If you want children to continue dreaming to the moon and beyond, then dream with them, both by sharing your fervent dreams, and by diving heart first into their own." Ex-parliamentarian, humanitarian and artist Tiziano Motti knows more than a trick or two when it comes to preserving the happiness of the little wonders around him and of keeping the child alive within. Motti's endeavors through his politics and social responsibility ensured that the innocence and wonder of the childlike mind persists, and is safeguarded by all means.

Following his inclusion as the Member of the European Parliament in 2009 as an independent candidate, he became a sound advocate and promoter of the European Rapid Alert System against pedophiles and sexual harassers. It was an official resolution approved by the European Parliament, despite strong resistance from Nordic countries namely Sweden, Holland, Germany. Motti also favored the elimination of anonymity on the internet.

To quote him on record, Motti stated, "Pedophilia acts protected by anonymity and the latest technologies that allow its spread. Supporters of this shame feel much more protected and undisturbed in the underworld of the internet. Those who think of a typical pedophile as the old man approaching children in parks is far from getting the picture of what we are facing today."

Motti's parliamentary initiatives also included safeguarding initiatives concerning international child abduction in Italy. Tiziano Motti also professed training farmers and users of plant protection products like pesticides to ensure the safety of minors and animals while at public and private green areas.

He also advocated protecting minors from marketers of violent video games. As per various clinical studies, violent video games drive aggression in youngsters. Many lawmakers have raised voice against violent video games citing it as a threat to young minds who get inspired to commit such acts in real-world.

Motti promoted the installation of video surveillance systems in preschools. The primary motive was to safeguard minors against "ill-treatment and violence" while facilitating an environment conducive to learning and growth. He also proposed extending these provisions to healthcare establishments for the elderly and senior citizens.

Motti founded the Tiziano Motti Foundation, which safeguards women and minors from all forms of violence. Since 2006, the foundation has imbibed field values to teenagers by implementing football, through the Tiziano Motti Fossil Cup

