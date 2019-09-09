Titans Season 2 premiered with its first episode on DC Universe earlier last week and the dark series' return was met with a good reception from the audience, thanks to a surprising, fun and madness filled sequences. While fans wait for the next episode, actor Conor Leslie is doing her part to encourage people to stream the latest episode by offering a glimpse of her "Deathstroke Girl" avatar.

The Wonder Girl actor shared a surprising behind-the-scenes image that shows her wearing Slade Wilson's headgear in black workout attire. You can check it out below.

Unfortunately, the "Deathstroke Girl" is just Leslie "goofing around after stunts" sessions and the actor also asked fans not to read into this picture or take it as a hint that she might play the persona in future.

The first episode from Titans season 2 had a lot to offer with the debut of Slade Wilson AKA Deathstroke. The mercenary has been teased to be the supervillain for the upcoming episodes.

The character played by Esai Morales was shown living inside the woods leading a humble life and only going into town to acquire supplies. But after coming across Robin's enthusiastic message on TV over defeating the villain Trigon, Wilson immediately went to his abandoned safe house, which is filled with weapons and has his iconic Deathstroke costume as well.

Earlier, Deathstroke was played by Manu Bennett for The CW's Arrow series. Even actor Joe Manganiello got to portray the mercenary assassin for the DC Extended Universe with a cameo in Justice League post-credits scene.

The Titans series currently has many character arcs' to explore but many more superheroes, as well as villain, are expected to make their way in the future. During an interview with Comicbook.com, series showrunner Greg Walker spoke about the difficulty in finding a balance and said that he is not shying away from the challenge.

"We have like a cast of thousands here, so servicing everybody, it's been an interesting and welcome challenge," Walker explained. "The core four are definitely there, but then you've got Jason Todd, you've got Wonder Girl and we brought in Superboy, we brought in a bunch of other characters. It's about getting all this together in a big room and then going about the world in different ways."

Titans season 2 will be airing its following episodes every Friday on DC Universe. Fans in India can check out the first season available on Netflix.