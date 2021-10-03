In a move that appears to reciprocate the recent restrictions imposed by the UK government on Indian travelers, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, on Friday, announced revised guidelines for all UK nationals flying to India.

Set to come into effect from 4 October 2021, an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to their departure—irrespective of vaccination status—will be mandatory for all UK citizens traveling to India. Also compulsory is a 10-day quarantine.

"Considering the trajectory of COVID-19 cases in United Kingdom and presence of all four Variants of Concern, the travel advisory as issued by this ministry is being modified," the ministry said in a statement.

Mandatory Testing and Quarantine

According to the statement issued by the ministry, all travelers will have to complete an online self-declaration form on the 'Air Suvidha' portal before their scheduled travel date. They must also upload a negative COVID-19 RT- PCR report, conducted not more than 72 hours before the trip.

Addressing the validity of the report submitted, the statement added, "Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise."

Mirroring the rule instituted by the UK government on Indian travelers, the ones arriving in Indian will have to undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival at the airport and on the 8th day post-arrival, at their own expense. This will be irrespective of their vaccination status.

Importantly, a 10-day mandatory quarantine at the destination address or home after arrival is also part of the modified restrictions. "All such passengers under isolation/quarantine shall be regularly monitored by State/District Health Authorities," said the statement.

'Reciprocal Treatment'

We are continuing to engage with Govt of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India: Spokesperson of British High Commission in India https://t.co/Q7bfqKloXT — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

Following the new restrictions against Indian nationals traveling to India, the government had stated that it would consider imposing reciprocating curbs if the UK did not reconsider. Earlier on Friday, the ANI quoted a senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) saying that the Indian government had decided to provide 'reciprocal treatment' to those applying for visas under the new conditions.

The official also informed that a high-level meeting among representatives from all sides was held last week to iron out the differences. "In the meeting, it was decided to provide reciprocal treatment to tourists visiting India. Many countries have opened for tourists from foreign countries but have posed several restrictions for Indian travelers. The issues have been raised with the diplomats of concerned countries to get issues resolved," stated the official.

Responding to the new conditions put forth by the Indian authorities, a spokesperson for the British High Commission in India, said, "We are continuing to engage with Govt of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India: Spokesperson of British High Commission in India."