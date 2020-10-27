On J&K 'Accession Day', the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir led a 'Tiranga (flag) march' protesting PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti' comments when she said that until the J&K flag, constitution and status (as under Article 370) are restored, she would not raise the national flag.

A user on Twitter posted that one of the Indian National Flags placed on the vehicles that were a part of the march, had one of the flags placed upside down.

He posted, "Hello @BJP4JnK Waving hand One of the Indian flag on the car is upside down. Not sure if your karyakartas or your digital team knows about it."

Disrespectful: Twitter erupts

A user posted, "They've had their thinking, upbringing and mentoring upside down all their life. The upside down flag is just a minor manifestation of that."

In a faux pas during Monday's rally, the Kashmir unit of BJP hoisted the national flag on a vehicle upside down, according to reports. With the green at the top and saffron at the bottom, the inverted national flag was attached to the bonnet of a black SUV in which BJP's Altaf Thakur was travelling during the Tiranga rally from Tagore Hall to SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake. The mistake was widely circulated via videos on social media here.

A Twitter user however stated that the image might be photoshoped and wrote, "Bhakts photoshop hai ...!! Danda left side hona chayeh tha ...!," signaling that someone photoshoped the image.

There were two flag marches; one in Srinagar and another in Jammu. There were several bulletproof cars with a heavy security presence. J&K BJP's Twitter account shared pictures of the march and it was seen that police jeeps accompanied at least a dozen cars in the convoy with each vehicle flying the Indian Flag.

According to a tweet, "Kashmir joins BJP's accession day celebration with much fanfare... Vibodh (Gupta, J&K BJP's General Secretary) leads tiranga march outside the residence of Farooq (Abdullah), Mehbooba (Mufti). Accession day with tiranga rally in Kashmir, tight slap to Gupkar group."

Mehbooba Mufti flag row

It was also reported that for hoisting the national flag at clock tower in Srinagar, three persons, claiming to be BJP workers from J&K's Kupwara district, were detained. Out of the three arrested, one was quoted as saying that "Tell this to Mehbooba Mufti. I will hoist the (national) flag in every part of Kashmir."

A group of young men also tried to hoist the tricolor on top of PDP office. "Tiranga ka apmaan nahi sahenge (we will not tolerate insult of the tricolour)", was being chanted by these men.