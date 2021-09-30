An expeditious digitalization in communication processes has resulted in the holistic digitalization of every single unit in the world. From spending personal time with close ones to carrying all professional work at the office and other organizations, the world is always online. This has also resulted in a simultaneous change at market places. The further impact of Covid has given a greater push to markets to shift online. Several small businesses have emerged in this Covid era and many giant brands have started focusing more on digital platforms than their conventional traditional markets. Thus, digital marketing is on the rise.

Digital expert Tinto Jose Koikkara has been highlighting these shifting trends of marketing to digital platforms. "Consumers neither have enough time to physically shop nor want to risk their safety by going out, so they have completely shifted to e-platforms for all purposes. Even if they are shopping in-store, they are prior searching for the products online. Thus, companies are trying to shift a chunk of their marketing and advertising strategies online. Almost all emerging and established brands have their own company website by now that are search engine-optimized and user-friendly at the same time. Consumers do not blindly go for products now, they want to know everything in detail and further review and compare with other available products in the market. So, if someone is not engaging enough in their brand online they are likely to have a fallout soon."

He also thinks that the biggest advantage of marketing digitally is its cheap costs due to lower CPMs (cost per every thousandth ad impression). "Digital platforms help in attracting target audiences and it is easier to reach them out. Moreover, it is much easier to measure the audience reaction on digital platforms." With almost a decade of experience in this field, the digital analyst also has his own digital marketing company "Stormforz Digital LLP" since 2020 which he claimed has worked with 200+ clients throughout the world.