A lot has been said about Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The pair have produced some of the defining films of an era as well. The two also shared chemistry that fans were always looking forward to.

There was a time when Sanjay Dutt had to dance with Madhuri Dixit in Thanedaar and the actor was scared. He was worried whether or not his skills could match up to hers, and the song was the golden classic, Tamma Tamma Loge.

When Sanjay Dutt was scared to dance alongside Madhuri Dixit

Sanjay Dutt was known for a lot of things but not for his dance particularly. Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, was heralded as one of Bollywood's finest dancers. The dancing diva was not easy to match up to in skill and many stars were afraid of sharing the stage with her.

In the 1990 film Thanedaar, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit worked together. The film was the first the pair acted in together, and the blockbuster duo went on to do 7 more films together because of their chemistry. Apart from doing well at the box office, the song Tamma Tamma Loge was a hit among the masses.

A lot went into making Tamma Tamma Loge which was an important number in the film. Sanjay Dutt had to dance with Madhuri Dixit and he was extremely nervous when he heard about it. Sanjay Dutt himself had opened up about it a few years back on a reality show, he said, "As soon as I found out I was so nervous because I dance like a crow and I had to perform alongside Madhuri who is known for her dancing. To perfect the steps, I rehearsed for 16 days straight. I was still apprehensive about performing, but finally, I did it."

The song went on to be known as one of the iconic numbers of the time and is still a popular favourite today. That's what happens when hard work pays off.