Everything first is very special, just like actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The duo tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of close friends and family members. Ahead of their first wedding anniversary, Vicky and Katrina headed to the mountains to ring in one year of togetherness.

Katrina had dropped beautiful photos of her from the mountains which were clicked by her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal, amidst beautiful view scenic views.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share unseen photos from their first wedding anniversary trip

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one-year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine (sic)."

While Katrina wrote, "My Ray of Light Happy One Year ........ (sic)"

We bring you some of their most romantic pictures as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

When VicKat dropped the first set of pictures right after their wedding.

First Holi together after marriage

First Valentine's day

On their first Valentine's Day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were busy shooting for their respective films and couldn't be together. As they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder, Katrina's loving gesture for her husband Vicky Kushal won not only his heart but millions of fans were gushing over the adorable couple.

Fans and friends from the industry have flooded social media with congratulatory wishes for the couple.

Beach love

When Vickat kept fast for each other on Karwa Chauth

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first Karwa Chauth were beautiful beyond words. Both of them dropped pictures from the first Karva Chauth festivities. Katrina and Vicky's pictures broke the internet. In one interview, Katrina mentioned how Vicky had also kept fast for her.

Katrina Kaif's first birthday after marriage

The couple had jetted off to the island destination Maldives to ring in Katrina Kaif's birthday. Vickat twinned in white outfits and shared pictures and videos from their adventurous trip. Apart from the duo, their friends and family members were also part of Katrina's bash.

First Diwali

Vicky and Katrina not only attended Bollywood Diwali parties together. They also celebrated Diwali in the most traditional way possible. Vicky and Katrina kept a puja at their house and worshipped Goddess Laxmi. Vicky shared a picture of them performing puja at home.

First wedding anniversary

As Katrina and Vicky are celebrating their first wedding anniversary together, both of them treated their fans with unseen pictures from their wedding album. Also, they dropped a slew of mushy pictures from their trip. They also wrapped up the Instagram post by thanking and expressing their love for each other by mentioning how blissful their one year has been.

Professional front

Katrina will be next seen in the film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal's next is Govinda Naam Mera which will hit Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from that, he has Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic Sam Bahadur opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Here's wishing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal a very happy anniversary.