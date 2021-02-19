Netflix is going to be a real 'chiller' soon as Tim Burton's much-rumoured project on the Addams Family has finally become official. Netflix confirmed the news on their media logins. The director, who is famous for his spooky and mysterious directorial, such as Edward Scissorhands, Mrs Peregrin's Home For Peculiar Children, Dark Shadows, Alice In Wonderland, Alice Through The Looking Glasses is all set to make his web-debut.

Tim is one of those directors who managed to bring in a shade of darkness even in the happy story of Willy Wonka. Even in the middle of children's chocolate journey, and musicals, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory had become an entertaining piece of dark artwork, without even the effort of Helena Bonham Carter pulling her famous eccentric acts.

Wednesday Addams: What to expect

The new series will have eight episodes and will focus on the lovable Wednesday Addams and her years as a student at the Nevermore Academy. (Nevermore is a famous line from Edgar Allan Poe's dark poem, The Raven.) In the new series, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Wednesday is one of those characters from fiction who was never made for the crowd and always bore the expression of a murderer. She was slightly creepy but lovable in her own manner. Addams family is the place where normalcy takes the back seat, and their entire existence is a way of showing a middle finger to all kinds of status quo. There's even a separate hand in the family to do that particular job.