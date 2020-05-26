The controversy around TikTok is building up every day. First, it was the battle between Tik Tok and YouTube in which names of famous millennials influenced Carry Minati and Amir Siddiqui was dragged. Then it was the 'Acid Attack' video by Tik Tok fame Faizal Siddiqui and once again, the entertainment platform is making the headline as the account of the famous Tik Toker, Amir Siddiqui has been brought down.

Recently, Amir Siddiqui's brother Faizal stir a lot of controversies for his short video on Tik Tok. His account was suspended from the Tik Tok and the National Commission Of Women (NCW) decided to take action against him. Now, Amir's account has been suspended, out of blue.

Violation of community guidelines

Amir Siddiqui's fans as the official account of the popular Tiktoker that had 3.8 million followers has been suspended. If the reports are to be believed then the real reason behind Amir's TikTok suspension was the violation of multiple community guidelines. Although, Siddiqui has claimed that he has no idea about the reason for the suspension of his account and says that his team is looking into it. Talking to the media houses, he has said,

"I got to know in the morning that my account has been suspended. I am in touch with my management team and the platform to understand the reason. We will be taking the legal route to reclaim the account. I haven't been too active on TikTok since about a month."

As per the sources, one of the casting director named Noor Siddiqui has filed had filed a complaint against Amir for allegedly posting defamatory and malicious comments and content on Instagram. Speaking about the complaint filed by Ali Kaashif Khan, he says, "My management has told me about the notice and we will fight in court. The allegations are false and we will fight it legally."

Amir was also caught up in the controversy were he was blamed for pulling a demeaning prank on a girl. Amir has disclosed that he made that video a year ago, as a prank and even the girl was aware of the same. "I don't intend to hurt anyone intentionally and follow the community guidelines. I had just started making videos on TikTok back then and have become careful of what I post today, given my following."

"I don't want to have a bad influence on anyone. Every now and then, an old video surfaces and people ask to impose a ban on the account. I don't know if we are being targeted. I have nothing to say," said Amir.

Meanwhile, the fans of Indian YouTuber Carry Minati are celebrating the fact that Amir's account has been suspended. CarryMinati's followers started celebrating on twitter by sharing memes and screenshots of the suspended account of Siddiqui brothers.

