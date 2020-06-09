Gossip Girl created quite a buzz when it was on air. Right from cast rivalries, relationships and breakups, the shows unmatched fashion choices, and plot-twisting storyline, everything that happened on the show was the talk of the town.

Who would have thought the show will continue to make headlines so many years after its finale too!

While watching the reruns of the show in quarantine, a Tik Tok user spotted a rather unusual and bizarre scene between Blair Waldorf played by Leighton Meester and Dan Humprey play by Penn Badgley. The scene shows the two at a party, walking and plotting one of their usual schemes. However, what steals the attention of the Tik Tok user is the fact that a woman at the back is wearing only one shoe!

The scene was first aired in 2011 and is a part of the teen drama's Season 5, Episode 3, titled "Jewel of Denial." The woman looks rather uncomfortable standing in the background trying to balance her height on just a single piece of high heels.

The Tik Tok user posted the video on her profile with the caption, "Someone messed up," and has received approximately 1,50,000 views so far. This is not the first time that the hit show made an editing blunder. Just last month, another video had surfaced on the web that showed Blake Lively in different outfits in the same scene. In Season 6, Episode 4, titled "Portrait of a Lady Alexander" Serena Van Der Woodson aka Blake wore a short peach dress. In the next shot you can spot a pair of black sweatpants underneath the dress.

A fan pointed out that "Sometimes background actors think their part of a body won't be in the shot so they don't listen and get fully dressed when they say action."

Error or blunder, either way, it's hard to imagine how these small errors went unnoticed when the show was on air.