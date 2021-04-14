A tigress, aged about seven years, was found dead in Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary of Dudhwa tiger reserve (DTR).

The carcass of the tigress was found on Tuesday afternoon. This is the fourth tiger death in Uttar Pradesh in a span of 45 days.

Tigress had injuries on its genitals and was not able to hunt

The carcass was found in Chaltua area. Officials claimed that the tigress had injuries on its genitals and was not able to hunt. They believe it died a natural death but the autopsy report is still awaited.

The autopsy will be conducted by a panel of experts at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly.

Sanjay Pathak, field director DTR, said, "The tigress was spotted by a field staff on Monday and not seen thereafter."