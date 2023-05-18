Salman Khan is busy shooting for a special sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for Tiger 3. However, during the shoot, the actor seems to have been injured. Salman shared a picture of his injured shoulder with a cheeky caption. The Dabangg Khan took to social media to share the picture and ever since there is no stopping the comments from his fans.

Salman's post

"Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao .Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3," wrote one user. Kili Paul wrote, "strong like steel." And Shadab Khan wrote, "Tiger always ready." Just like Salman's cameo in Pathaan, the makers have planned a larger-than-life bike chase sequence featuring SRK in Tiger 3.

SRK on working with Salman in Pathaan

Shah Rukh is reportedly growing his hair to maintain Pathaan look's continuity in Tiger 3. The film will star Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. The two actors had often expressed their desire to come together for a project and it was Pathaan that both felt deserved to show the two of them together.

"I know it was a long wait for fans to see us like this on screen and I'm glad that we have delivered a film that they are thoroughly enjoying. Besides this, it's too much fun with Bhai on sets. I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should...and that Tiger scarf I am keeping as a memento!!" he further added.