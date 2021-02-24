Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles with severe leg injuries suffered when his car swerved off a road and rolled down a steep hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the wreckage, authorities said.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.

The full nature and extent of Woods' injuries remained unknown, and it was not immediately clear what effect the accident might have on the future of his career.

(To be updated)