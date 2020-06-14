https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/741355/tiger-wishes-disha-patani-her-birthday.jpg IBTimes IN

The lockdown has made social media a way to connect and keep in touch while keeping social distance. However, social media requires some regular flow of content, especially if you're a celebrity and have a huge number of followers.

Tiger Shroff was clicked by the paparazzi recently, and often celebrities may not really care whether they do or don't. However, Tiger was happy, because he's been running out of Instagrammable content. The fact that he's running out while some of us never had a stock, to begin with, hits hard.

Tiger Shroff thanks paparazzi for clicking him

In Pre-Corona times, actors and celebrities, all those in the public eye had curated Instagram feeds that could form magazines of their own. Their Instagram with cover shots and great lighting literally kept coming from one release to the next. There was much going on. However, the lockdown and pandemic made it such that Bollywood actors and celebrities had to handle their social media game virtually on their own.

Tiger Shroff was clicked by the paparazzi yesterday, shirtless and he shared the photos to his Instagram account. There was a time when celebrities didn't appreciate paparazzi enough. Now, Tiger Shroff took to social media to thank them, "Papp ninjas got me good thanks for this one guys ran out of insta material."

The internet can't stop gushing. Well, the out of bed looks have been reduced to actual out-of-bed looks, glam shots are homemade and fashion has truly become comfortable. Nothing like a crisis to make things more real on social media. With the paparazzi out and on the lookout perhaps we're inching towards normalcy. Even if we're still in the eye of the storm.