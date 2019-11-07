Tiger Shroff has become a household name ever since his debut. The actor has become the youngest action star and carved his niche in the industry with action movies. The actor's most recent release WAR has become the top-grossing movie of 2019 and Tiger has received a lot of praise for his character.

The secret behind Tiger's perfect punches

The actor opened up about how he prepares for action sequences for his movies and whether he follows any specific rules. "Just plenty of rehearsals. I mean it's all about repetition and consistency- so the more you do a choreography – the more your muscles adapt to the movements and I keep going at it and it comes second nature to me," he shared.

The actor is all set to leave for Serbia to start shooting the next schedule of his much-awaited Baaghi 3. Tiger will be doing never-before-seen stunts in the movie and by the looks of it, the movie is likely to be a blockbuster.

Youngest action star

Tiger Shroff has catapulted himself into a whole new league with WAR as the movie has done phenomenal numbers with over Rs 300 crore at the box office in India, making him the only actor from his generation to achieve such a feat. He is also the only one from his generation to have 3 franchise films. The talented actor works really hard on his fitness and martial arts skills which is evident enough from the stunts he manages to pull off in each of his films without taking the help of a body double.

Tiger has already begun the shoot for Baaghi 3 and will be taking action sequences a notch higher with the next instalment.