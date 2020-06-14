Actor Tiger Shroff has thanked paparazzi for clicking his shirtless pictures, and says he was running "out of insta material". He took to Instagram to share the picture clicked by the paparazzi.

"Papp ninjas got me good... thanks for this one guys ran out of insta material," he wrote along with the picture, in which he is standing on his balcony. His choreographer friend Piyush Bhagat commented: "We were talking on the phone, right? About our next dancing block or a song?"

Tiger Shroff was enjoying the weekend breeze on his terrace when he was clicked. The actor also came forward towards the boundary of his terrace to wave at the paparazzi. He flaunted his chiseled frame as the breeze messed his hair. He is also seen holding a hairband in his other hand. He later wore a T-shirt.

Earlier this week, the action star posted a birthday message for his rumoured rockstar girlfriend, actress Disha Patani, whom he lovingly called a rockstar. Tiger shared a video of Disha, who turned 28 on Saturday, swaying to rapper Cardi B's number "I like it" on Instagram. "3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani," he captioned the clip.