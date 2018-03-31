Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt — although they haven't worked together on-screen but they already have something in common — their basic general knowledge.

In a recent media interactions, Tiger Shroff failed to answer the President of India. When Tiger heard the question he quickly said: "Oh God! This is a tough one" and then replied: "Mukherjee..MrMukherjee". But well, Disha Patani, his Baaghi 2 co-star, immediately corrected by saying: "Ram Nath Kovind".

Have a déjà vu moment? Because something exactly like this happened with Alia Bhatt a few years back. When the Raazi actress appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan in 2012, along with her Student of the Year co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, she ended up saying "Prithviraj Chauhan" — when she was asked who is the President of India.

Alia Bhatt was trolled massively but she silenced all the trollers and haters with a kick-ass AIB (All India Bakchod).

Tiger wasn't spared either, one user on Twitter wrote: "As expected.. Nepotism ka asar ... Star kids don't like to go to normal school for educations but just for how to do make n body building"

While the other one wrote: "So what, I am sure Mr. Kovind, the President of India, also does not know Tiger Shroff's name. It is tit for tat. ( Tiger is a good guy, will be famous soon now for this Alia Bhatt moment)"

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff's recent release Baaghi 2, starring Disha Patani, directed by Ahmed Khan has received an amazing response from the audience. According to early estimates, the film has earned Rs 22 crore on its opening day, March 30.