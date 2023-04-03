The two-day long NMACC event was all about glitz and glamour. The biggest names of Hollywood and the most celebrated names from Bollywood marked their attendance at the event hosted by the Ambanis. While many celebs surprised and wowed us with their sartorial choices, many failed to impress the netizens.

Social media reacts

Soon after the pictures and videos from the event surfaced, Disha Patani and Ira Khan were mercilessly trolled for their look for the evening. While Disha's look was termed "vulgar" by many, Ira's fashion choice was labelled as a "disaster". "Tiger should feel what he missed," one user wrote. "Making saree look vulgar," another user commented. "Why can't she ever cover up," a social media user asked. "Always nudity and skin show," another social media user commented.

There were many who even called Disha the "hottest" actress in Bollywood and appreciated her curves. On the other hand, Ira Khan's experimental look was slammed by many on social media. "Why doesn't Aamir put sense into her," asked one user. "What the hell is she wearing," asked another user. "Too much to handle," a social media user commented. "RIP fashion," another social media user commented.

Who's who in attendance

The grand event was attended by the who's who of the industry. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and many other celebs were a part of the two day launch festivities.